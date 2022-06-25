 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Michael Wayne Fitzpatrick to Hope Laannette Shumard, both of Charleston

John Wayne Sasser, II to Amiee Rae Thomas, both of Charleston

Nicholas Craig Hopper Webb to LaCresha Deseray LeeAnn Sandifer, both of Mattoon

Christyen Alaxander Lauter to Christina Renee Webb, both of Mattoon

Randall Marc Shepard of Metamora to Sherri Lynn Watson of Camargo

Tyler Lee Wiljanen to Kerri Michele Harris, both of Charleston

Drake Matthew Bevill of Charleston to Maiya Dawn Eskew of Ashmore

Charles Leslie Faw to Holly Ann Janssen, both of Charleston

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News