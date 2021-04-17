 Skip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses
Nicolas Daniel Storm and Ashley Lynne Gabel-Pearcy, both of Mattoon

Allen Ray Roberts III and Breanna Marie Paige Heath, both of Charleston

Nicholas Ryan Turner of Oakland and Brianne Nicole Huxford of Marshall

Rodney Dale Evans and Misty Dawn Douglas, both of Mattoon

Donne Ray Russell and Debra Lynn Chapman, both of Mattoon

