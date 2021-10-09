 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Curtis Edward Cripe and Sarah Lynn Schofield, both of Mattoon

Garin Johnson and Amanda White, both of East Peoria

Christopher Charles Hess and Tamra Ann Wortsell, both of Charleston

Jesse Lawrence Angle and Kendra Elizabeth Cabbage, both of Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News