See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

James Cecil Isaiah Brooks and Lisa Ann Black, both of Greenup
Melissa Denea Akins and Jacquelyn Amanda Armstrong, both of Charleston
Tyler Dean May and Jennifer Dawn Waldrop, both of Charleston
David Jeremy Cook and Holly Nicole Watson, both of Charleston
John Prescott Lahr and Autumn Dawn Potter, both of Charleston
Craig Alan Iberg and Dana Michelle Bolin, both of Sullivan
Michael Farin Whitley and Ashley Marie White, both of Mattoon
Wilmer Lavern Yoder and Naomi Louise Herschberger, both of Arcola
Daniel Aizaz Khan and Aubrey Elaine Lutz, both of Chicago
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
aug-14-1928-us-grant-accomplishment
mar-25-1965-skyway-ad
aug-22-1969-old-main-ghost
mar-26-1974-young-radiator-addition
april-29-1974-icenogle-anniv-pic
dec-28-1977-amtrak-ticket-office
mar-26-1979-gills
mar-26-1979-gills-customers
jun-27-1979-burger-king-hoots-ad
nov-4-1985-llc-editorial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!