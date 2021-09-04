 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

James Cecil Isaiah Brooks and Lisa Ann Black, both of Greenup

Melissa Denea Akins and Jacquelyn Amanda Armstrong, both of Charleston

Tyler Dean May and Jennifer Dawn Waldrop, both of Charleston

David Jeremy Cook and Holly Nicole Watson, both of Charleston

John Prescott Lahr and Autumn Dawn Potter, both of Charleston

Craig Alan Iberg and Dana Michelle Bolin, both of Sullivan

Michael Farin Whitley and Ashley Marie White, both of Mattoon

Wilmer Lavern Yoder and Naomi Louise Herschberger, both of Arcola

Daniel Aizaz Khan and Aubrey Elaine Lutz, both of Chicago

