See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Joshua Leroy Smyser and Samantha Lachelle Alexander, both of Charleston
Markus Andrew Wilson of Ashmore and Tammy Renee Mancell of Casey
Hunter Ryan Reynolds of Humboldt and Alexa Rae Lucier of Mattoon
Haley Deann Beard and Christina Faye Lofton, both of Charleston
Asa Daniel Clapp and Sarah Elizabeth Curry, both of Mattoon
Devon Dwayne Wesley Durbin of Shelbyville and Clara Grace Allison of Mattoon
Eric Duane Shide and Melissa Dawn Cowger, both of Mattoon
Cory Dean Hurst and Sherry Ann Haycraft, both of Lerna
Joshua Lee Guy and Jessalynn Janelle Lawrence, both of Mattoon
Griffin Michael Luce and Natelli Karynn Simpson, both of Humboldt
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
aug-14-1928-us-grant-accomplishment
mar-25-1965-skyway-ad
aug-22-1969-old-main-ghost
mar-26-1974-young-radiator-addition
april-29-1974-icenogle-anniv-pic
dec-28-1977-amtrak-ticket-office
mar-26-1979-gills
mar-26-1979-gills-customers
jun-27-1979-burger-king-hoots-ad
nov-4-1985-llc-editorial
