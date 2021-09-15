 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Joshua Leroy Smyser and Samantha Lachelle Alexander, both of Charleston

Markus Andrew Wilson of Ashmore and Tammy Renee Mancell of Casey

Hunter Ryan Reynolds of Humboldt and Alexa Rae Lucier of Mattoon

Haley Deann Beard and Christina Faye Lofton, both of Charleston

Asa Daniel Clapp and Sarah Elizabeth Curry, both of Mattoon

Devon Dwayne Wesley Durbin of Shelbyville and Clara Grace Allison of Mattoon

Eric Duane Shide and Melissa Dawn Cowger, both of Mattoon

Cory Dean Hurst and Sherry Ann Haycraft, both of Lerna

Joshua Lee Guy and Jessalynn Janelle Lawrence, both of Mattoon

Griffin Michael Luce and Natelli Karynn Simpson, both of Humboldt

