See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Dakota Wayne Lutz and Savannah Rayne Schexnayder, both of Charleston
Dalton Duane Turner and Hannah Isabel Jackson, both of Charleston
Cameron Kent Etnire and Amanda Baylee Elliott, both of Lerna
Jonathan David King and Amber Eilene Banks, both of Bellmont
Jordan Dea Thomas and Brandy Lee Scott, both of Springfield
Jordan Lecuba Baker and Ciera Dawn Nolen, both of Mattoon
Jonathon Thomas Pajak and Alexis Nicole Black, both of Mattoon
Nicholas Lee Bobinski and Michelle Ann Harris, both of Mattoon
Tyler Lee Miller and Pamela Stauffer Zimmerman, both of Mattoon
Clifton Ray Winnett and Mary Ann Crawford, both of Mattoon
