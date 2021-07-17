See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Jeffrey Lee Gates of Lerna and Kay Ruth Dorner of Charleston

Michael Earl Lawson, Sr. and Cloressa Ladanna Phillips, both of Charleston

Robert David Atwell and Pamela Jean Mitchell, both of Lerna

Raymond Eugene Burch and Tabitha Nicole McCoy, both of Charleston

Jeremy Scott Guymon and Denise Michele Butler, both of Charleston

Seth Michael Cornell and Becky Ann Heck, both of Mattoon

James Calvin Lucas and Ashley Marie Massie, both of Janesville

Keigan Michael Velez Covarrubias and Cheyenne Lyn Underwood, both of Mattoon

Christian Alexander Eng of Champaign and Chandler Sueann Camfield of Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0