 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey Lee Gates of Lerna and Kay Ruth Dorner of Charleston

Michael Earl Lawson, Sr. and Cloressa Ladanna Phillips, both of Charleston

Robert David Atwell and Pamela Jean Mitchell, both of Lerna

Raymond Eugene Burch and Tabitha Nicole McCoy, both of Charleston

Jeremy Scott Guymon and Denise Michele Butler, both of Charleston 

Seth Michael Cornell and Becky Ann Heck, both of Mattoon

James Calvin Lucas and Ashley Marie Massie, both of Janesville

Keigan Michael Velez Covarrubias and Cheyenne Lyn Underwood, both of Mattoon

Christian Alexander Eng of Champaign and Chandler Sueann Camfield of Mattoon

PHOTOS: Mattoon Arts Council outdoor quilt show

The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News