See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
