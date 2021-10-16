 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

James Christopher Ross of Mattoon and Kaitlyn Elise Warner of Greenup

Trevor Wayne Curry and Brooke Ashton Porter, both of Toledo

Ryan Scott Robison and Maria Grace Ruettiger, both of Charleston

Garett Wade Kemper and Geryana Christan Johnson, both of Charleston

Douglas Wayne Jones and Stephen Wayne Helton, both of Mattoon

Richard Harrison Rollings of Macomb and Kayla Cheyenne Jenkins of Charleston

Philip Walter Swiech of Fairbury and Jessica Leigh Meister of Pontiac

Kenia Katherine Aria Viola and Lizmarie Roldan Gonzalez, both of Mattoon

