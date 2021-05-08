 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses
Jared Ryan Smith of Hindsboro and  Mikayla Rose Price of Oakland

Seth Wilson Bercaw and Angela Kay Ruhlig, both of Paris

Paul Matthew Jones and Madison Ann Boerngen, both of Effingham

Sean Anthony Lawrence and Allison June Christian, both of Mattoon

David Riley Thompson of Humboldt and Ashley Marie Wickenhauser of Charleston

Victoria Fowler Klingman and Natalie Jean Wood, both of Normal

