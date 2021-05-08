See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Jared Ryan Smith of Hindsboro and Mikayla Rose Price of Oakland
Seth Wilson Bercaw and Angela Kay Ruhlig, both of Paris
Paul Matthew Jones and Madison Ann Boerngen, both of Effingham
Sean Anthony Lawrence and Allison June Christian, both of Mattoon
David Riley Thompson of Humboldt and Ashley Marie Wickenhauser of Charleston
Victoria Fowler Klingman and Natalie Jean Wood, both of Normal
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
Depot
Dodge Grove Cemetery
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
Friendship Garden
General Electric
General Electric
Housing Trailers
Hulman Warehouse fire
