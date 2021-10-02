 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Robert Carl Fisher and Christi Lynn Yieldinf, both of Humboldt

Kevin Ray Oakley and Laurie Anne Gann, both of Charleston

Brandon William Stevens and Shelby Brianne Pocklington, both of Charleston

Zachary Alan Fisher and Mya Ray-Ann Sebold, both of Mattoon

Jack Morgan Nixon and Keila Arlene Gutierrez, both of Charleston

Jeremy Patrick Shafer and Robin Lynn Gossett-Fisher

