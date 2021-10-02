See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Robert Carl Fisher and Christi Lynn Yieldinf, both of Humboldt
Kevin Ray Oakley and Laurie Anne Gann, both of Charleston
Brandon William Stevens and Shelby Brianne Pocklington, both of Charleston
Zachary Alan Fisher and Mya Ray-Ann Sebold, both of Mattoon
Jack Morgan Nixon and Keila Arlene Gutierrez, both of Charleston
Jeremy Patrick Shafer and Robin Lynn Gossett-Fisher
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
