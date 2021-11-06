See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Robert Lee Perry, Sr. and Theresa Colette Jones, both of Mattoon
Sean Eric Kiger and Bailey Marie Foster, both of Charleston
Daniel Shane Groom and Madelyn Rae Porter, both of Charleston
Sean Michael Hackett and Erin Brittany Anderson, both of Olney
Jason Ross Willmoth of Paris and Johnna Deann Roberts, of Oakland
Bryan David Maynard and Ramey Jo Weber, both of Dennison
Thomas Lee Doum and Angela Denise Delgadillo, both of Mattoon
