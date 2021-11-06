 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Robert Lee Perry, Sr. and Theresa Colette Jones, both of Mattoon

Sean Eric Kiger and Bailey Marie Foster, both of Charleston

Daniel Shane Groom and Madelyn Rae Porter, both of Charleston

Sean Michael Hackett and Erin Brittany Anderson, both of Olney

Jason Ross Willmoth of Paris and Johnna Deann Roberts, of Oakland

Bryan David Maynard and Ramey Jo Weber, both of Dennison

Thomas Lee Doum and Angela Denise Delgadillo, both of Mattoon

