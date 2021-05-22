See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Tyler Christian Doss and Emily Danielle Utley, both of Mattoon
Asa Merrill Ashmore and Keri Irene Stolz, both of Mattoon
Robert Darnell Nailing and Thursa Marie Pointon, both of Mattoon
Brian Duane Butler and Erica Jo Price, both of Mattoon
Andrew Pierce Ashmore of Ashmore and Alison L. Phares of Marshall
Charles Edward Wood and Brittany Marie Dunifer, both of Charleston
Brian Lee Reid and Gennifer Ellen Moeri, both of Charleston
Marcus Daniel Alexander and Tuscola and Jennifer Lynn Thompson of Arcola
Derrick William Zerrusen and Sarah Catherine Cowger, both of Mattoon
