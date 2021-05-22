 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses
Tyler Christian Doss and Emily Danielle Utley, both of Mattoon

Asa Merrill Ashmore and Keri Irene Stolz, both of Mattoon

Robert Darnell Nailing and Thursa Marie Pointon, both of Mattoon

Brian Duane Butler and Erica Jo Price, both of Mattoon

Andrew Pierce Ashmore of Ashmore and Alison L. Phares of Marshall

Charles Edward Wood and Brittany Marie Dunifer, both of Charleston

Brian Lee Reid and Gennifer Ellen Moeri, both of Charleston

Marcus Daniel Alexander and Tuscola and Jennifer Lynn Thompson of Arcola

Derrick William Zerrusen and Sarah Catherine Cowger, both of Mattoon

