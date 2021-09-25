See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Nicholas Michael Miller and Olivia Dawn Cattor, both of Charleston

Gage Scott Benson of Fisher, Ill. and Elizabeth Renee Cordes of Leroy, Ill.

Christopher Russell Haslett of Beecher City, Ill. and Christy Lynn Ohmen of Windsor, Ill.

Justin Tyler Clark and Alisha Michelle Tankersley, both of Charleston

Joshua Leroy Smyser and Samantha Lachelle Alexander, both of Charleston

Markus Andrew Wilson of Ashmore and Tammy Renee Mancell of Casey

Hunter Ryan Reynolds of Humboldt and Alexa Rae Lucier of Mattoon

Haley Deann Beard and Christina Faye Lofton, both of Charleston

Fredrik James Roberson and Tiela Marie Durbin, both of Mattoon

David Lee Hale and Jennifer Lynn Farr, both of Mattoon

Jacob Luke Pinkerton and Morgan Lyn Roberts, both of Charleston

Jerry Cleveland Weck of Mattoon and Dulcena Jo Kirkley of Charleston

Joshua Michael Hudson and Carly Beth Cookson, both of Charleston

Isaac William Dendren of Charleston and Abigail Ruthanne Wallace of Lovington

Asa Daniel Clapp and Sarah Elizabeth Curry, both of Mattoon

Devon Dwayne Wesley Durbin of Shelbyville and Clara Grace Allison of Mattoon

Eric Duane Shide and Melissa Dawn Cowger, both of Mattoon

Cory Dean Hurst and Sherry Ann Haycraft, both of Lerna

Joshua Lee Guy and Jessalynn Janelle Lawrence, both of Mattoon

Griffin Michael Luce and Natelli Karynn Simpson, both of Humboldt

