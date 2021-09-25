See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Viewers choice
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Bloomington visitors (copy)
Quilt display
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
Grandma's quilt (copy)
Guest artist (copy)
Quilt line
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
Quilt circle
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.