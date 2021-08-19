See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Derek Louis Rasmussen and Lacey Mariah Buckner, both of Villa Grove
Joshua Alan Klingler and Ashley May Millage, both of Charleston
Rocky Gabriel Guel, Jr. and Destanie Victoria Ray Garza, both of Mattoon
Nathan Wayne Jarvis and Merideth Ann Goodwin, both of Mattoon
Stanton Tyler Hanks and Amber Danielle Davis, both of Mattoon
Joseph Robert Dobbs and Shalana Marie Elder, both of Mattoon
Kyle Austin Wright and Kayla Breanne Tolliver, both of Ashmore
Cory Lee Kite and Vanessa Marie Mattingly, both of Mattoon
Joshua Clayton Wohltman and Lauren Elizabeth Ross, both of Charleston
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
aug-14-1928-us-grant-accomplishment
mar-25-1965-skyway-ad
aug-22-1969-old-main-ghost
mar-26-1974-young-radiator-addition
april-29-1974-icenogle-anniv-pic
dec-28-1977-amtrak-ticket-office
mar-26-1979-gills
mar-26-1979-gills-customers
jun-27-1979-burger-king-hoots-ad
nov-4-1985-llc-editorial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!