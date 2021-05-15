See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Billy Lee Hale and Brenda Jean Mince, both of Mattoon
Stephen Daemian Rylee Hutton and Martaya Shyann Watson Bonewitz, both of Arcola
Douglas Alan Dare and Sara Elizabeth Conner, both of Mattoon
Jacob Raif Perry and Sidney Kay Stuart, both of Mattoon
Lawayne E. Yoder of Tuscola and Caitlin Paige Welsh of Gays
Timothy Allen Preston and Dee Marie Pepperdine, both of Charleston
Nuwanthaka Prasad Jayaweera Millaniyage of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kamae Rose Coffey of Charleston
Levi Garrett Lester and April Michelle Davidson, both of Charleston
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today