See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Billy Lee Hale and Brenda Jean Mince, both of Mattoon

Stephen Daemian Rylee Hutton and Martaya Shyann Watson Bonewitz, both of Arcola

Douglas Alan Dare and Sara Elizabeth Conner, both of Mattoon

Jacob Raif Perry and Sidney Kay Stuart, both of Mattoon

Lawayne E. Yoder of Tuscola and Caitlin Paige Welsh of Gays

Timothy Allen Preston and Dee Marie Pepperdine, both of Charleston

Nuwanthaka Prasad Jayaweera Millaniyage of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kamae Rose Coffey of Charleston

Levi Garrett Lester and April Michelle Davidson, both of Charleston

