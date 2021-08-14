See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Kaleb Michael Kremer to Destiny Jo Brown, both of Mattoon
John Phillip Hayden to Vickie Efrosini, both of Mattoon
Wesley Kyle Jeffers and Lindsey Denise Starwalt, both of Mattoon
Cody James Hood of Ashmore and Kaycee Ann Turner of Martinsville
Juan Alberto Declet Torres and Gina Alejandra Villasmil Nunez, both of Charleston
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
