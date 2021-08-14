 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Kaleb Michael Kremer to Destiny Jo Brown, both of Mattoon

John Phillip Hayden to Vickie Efrosini, both of Mattoon

Wesley Kyle Jeffers and Lindsey Denise Starwalt, both of Mattoon

Cody James Hood of Ashmore and Kaycee Ann Turner of Martinsville

Juan Alberto Declet Torres and Gina Alejandra Villasmil Nunez, both of Charleston

