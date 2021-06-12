See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Jeffrey Joseph Leach and Tamara Ruth Haddix, both of Ashmore
Bradley Scott Latch and Cathy Mae Black, both of Charleston
Andrew Joel Tibbs and Jordyn Brianna Lawson, both of Charleston
Spencer Eric Shadwell and Laura Jane Saxton, both of Kansas
Christopher James Williams and Candyce Michelle Pearce, both of Charleston
Jason Alan Roberts and Misstie Dawn Cathey, both of Charleston
Rex Oliver Colgrove of Cerro Gordo and Hannah Claire Warfel of Tuscola
Richard William Stevens and Earl Wayne Cravens, Jr., both of Charleston
James Craig Morgan and Stacy Elaine Stewart, both of Charleston
Elijah Dean Pullen of Mattoon and Savannah Nicole Craft of Four Oaks
Chad Allen Hughes and Jennifer Gail Myers, both of Ashmore
