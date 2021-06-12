 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Jeffrey Joseph Leach and Tamara Ruth Haddix, both of Ashmore

Bradley Scott Latch and Cathy Mae Black, both of Charleston

Andrew Joel Tibbs and Jordyn Brianna Lawson, both of Charleston

Spencer Eric Shadwell and Laura Jane Saxton, both of Kansas 

Christopher James Williams and Candyce Michelle Pearce, both of Charleston

Jason Alan Roberts and Misstie Dawn Cathey, both of Charleston

Rex Oliver Colgrove of Cerro Gordo and Hannah Claire Warfel of Tuscola

Richard William Stevens and Earl Wayne Cravens, Jr., both of Charleston

James Craig Morgan and Stacy Elaine Stewart, both of Charleston

Elijah Dean Pullen of Mattoon and Savannah Nicole Craft of Four Oaks

Chad Allen Hughes and Jennifer Gail Myers, both of Ashmore

