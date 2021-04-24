See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Brian Joseph Fornek and Kenzie Marie Knuth, both of Norridge
Andy Charles Lawhorn and Sherri Jean Stone, both of Mattoon
Quentin Lee Ford Jr. and Zoe Alexandria Anderson, both of Mattoon
Aaron A. Holste and Mary Jean Jones, both of Mattoon
Chieli Benjamin Maldonado of Burbank and Sasha Veronica Moreno of Huntley
Stanley Theodore Toberman and Tracy Dyan Kersey, both of Mattoon
Jason Schuyler Bowman and Opal Danielle Hendrickson, both of Mattoon
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
Depot
Dodge Grove Cemetery
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
Friendship Garden
General Electric
General Electric
Housing Trailers
Hulman Warehouse fire
