See the latest Coles County marriage licenses
Brian Joseph Fornek and Kenzie Marie Knuth, both of Norridge

Andy Charles Lawhorn and Sherri Jean Stone, both of Mattoon

Quentin Lee Ford Jr. and Zoe Alexandria Anderson, both of Mattoon

Aaron A. Holste and Mary Jean Jones, both of Mattoon

Chieli Benjamin Maldonado of Burbank and Sasha Veronica Moreno of Huntley

Stanley Theodore Toberman and Tracy Dyan Kersey, both of Mattoon

Jason Schuyler Bowman and Opal Danielle Hendrickson, both of Mattoon

