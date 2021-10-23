 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Kyle Dean Sweeney of Tuscola and Allison Michelle Smith of Arcola

Cameron Joseph Luedke and Jordan Nicole Sibigtroth, both of Newman

Ethan Edward Wolff and Hannah Noel Jacobs, both of Charleston

Adam Thomas Whalin and Nicole Lorraine Davison, both of Mattoon

Nathaniel Jemael Cobbs and Lisa Renee Contreras, both of Mattoon

Lewis Spencer Taich and Kaitlyn Maureen Ryan, both of Chicago

Jason Dale Trigg and Jamie Lee Beals, both of Charleston

Clete Allen Weller and Joanna Earlene Odear, both of Charleston

Joseph Lee Cisney and Jacquelyn Marie McKelvey, both of Charleston

Kristopher Aron Noble of Mattoon and Alyssa Dawn Bell of Clinton

