See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Kyle Dean Sweeney of Tuscola and Allison Michelle Smith of Arcola
Cameron Joseph Luedke and Jordan Nicole Sibigtroth, both of Newman
Ethan Edward Wolff and Hannah Noel Jacobs, both of Charleston
Adam Thomas Whalin and Nicole Lorraine Davison, both of Mattoon
Nathaniel Jemael Cobbs and Lisa Renee Contreras, both of Mattoon
Lewis Spencer Taich and Kaitlyn Maureen Ryan, both of Chicago
Jason Dale Trigg and Jamie Lee Beals, both of Charleston
Clete Allen Weller and Joanna Earlene Odear, both of Charleston
Joseph Lee Cisney and Jacquelyn Marie McKelvey, both of Charleston
Kristopher Aron Noble of Mattoon and Alyssa Dawn Bell of Clinton
