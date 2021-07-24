See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

James Calvin Lucas and Ashley Marie Massie, both of Janesville
Keigan Michael Valez Covarrubias and Cheyenne Lyn Underwood, both of Mattoon
Carlos Ramon Taylor and Heather Nicole Johnson, both of Charleston
Adam Michael Fromherz and Ariel Marie Linder, both of Mattoon
Adam Michael Mils and Ashley Nicol Miller, both of Mattoon
Kenneth James Urban and Susan Anne Wambach, both of Charleston
John Staudinger and Ashlee Anne Hermer, both of Charleston
Collin Jacob Kincaid of Flora, Ill. and Whitney Marie Steward of Charleston
Garth St. Clair Gann and Kimberly Sue Ann Wines, both of Charleston
Jeffrey Lee Gates of Lerna and Kay Ruther Dorner of Charleston
Michael Earl Lawson, Sr. and Cloressa Ladanna Phillips, both of Charleston
Robert David Atwell and Pamela Jean Mitchell, both of Lerna
Raymond Eugene Burch and Tabitha Nicole McCoy, both of Charleston
Jeremy Scott Guymon and Denise Michele Butler, both of Charleston
Seth Michael Cornell and Becky Ann Heck, both of Mattoon
