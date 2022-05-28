Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary places Memorial Day flags

STRASBURG — Seven members of Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 traveled to five area cemeteries on May 19 and placed 205 flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.

The Auxiliary places the flags in advance of Memorial Day to allow early visitors to see the flags on the graves of their loved ones. Two flags were placed at Lookout Cemetery, four at Wade Cemetery, 42 at Richland Cemetery, 76 at St. Paul’s Cemetery, and 81 at Grace Cemetery.