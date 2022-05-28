Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary places Memorial Day flags

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pictured, from left, Strasburg Legion Auxiliary members placing flags for Memorial Day were Cinda Held, Abby Brown, Linda Oakley, Aubrey Brown, Skylar Vonderheide holding Riddick Reed, Diana Vonderheide, Shae Vonderheide, Adeline Brown, Jamie Brown, Anna Brown, Charlene Telgmann, and Holly Giertz.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — Seven members of Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 traveled to five area cemeteries on May 19 and placed 205 flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.

The Auxiliary places the flags in advance of Memorial Day to allow early visitors to see the flags on the graves of their loved ones. Two flags were placed at Lookout Cemetery, four at Wade Cemetery, 42 at Richland Cemetery, 76 at St. Paul’s Cemetery, and 81 at Grace Cemetery.

Auxiliary members assisting with the placement of the flags included Evelyn Augenstein, Cinda Held, Tori Daniels, Linda Oakley, Sarah Wyckoff, and Junior members Angela Thomas and Grace Vonderheide. Also assisting was Maddux Wyckoff.

