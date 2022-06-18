 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Strasburg LEO group sponsors Memorial Day program

  • 0

STRASBURG — A Memorial Day Ceremony was held in front of the Veterans Memorial in Strasburg on May 30.

Speaker Josh Layton, veterans service officer for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs in Effingham, spoke on what Memorial Day means to veterans.

The program included the reading of the winning Americanism essays, the placing of a wreath at the memorial, a three shot volley by members of Strasburg’s Liberty Post 289 and Windsor’s Garret-Baldridge Post 725 American Legion and the playing of "Taps."

Family celebrates five generations

The event was sponsored and planned by the Strasburg  LEOs (Leadership, Experience, Opportunity). The LEOs are a high school student organization that is part of the Strasburg Lions Club.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: Grooms — 100th

Birthday: Grooms — 100th

Mary Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 25. Her family will hold an open house in her honor on Sunday.

Birthday: Lawyer — 80th

Birthday: Lawyer — 80th

Don Lawyer of Charleston will celebrate his 80th Birthday on Friday, July 1st. A family celebration is planned. Card would be welcome.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News