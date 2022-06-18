Strasburg LEO group sponsors Memorial Day program

STRASBURG — A Memorial Day Ceremony was held in front of the Veterans Memorial in Strasburg on May 30.

Speaker Josh Layton, veterans service officer for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs in Effingham, spoke on what Memorial Day means to veterans.

The program included the reading of the winning Americanism essays, the placing of a wreath at the memorial, a three shot volley by members of Strasburg’s Liberty Post 289 and Windsor’s Garret-Baldridge Post 725 American Legion and the playing of "Taps."

The event was sponsored and planned by the Strasburg LEOs (Leadership, Experience, Opportunity). The LEOs are a high school student organization that is part of the Strasburg Lions Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.