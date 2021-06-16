 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This week's set list for the Charleston Community Band

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community band has put together a twelve song playlist for its performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in Kiwanis Park. The evening will include:

  • "Star Spangled Banner"
  • "Bunker Hill March"
  • "Fanfare Magnificat"
  • Highlights from "Show Boat"
  • Mah-na Mah-na
  • Theme from “JAG”
  • From "Les Misérables," "I Dreamed A Dream"
  • "Crown Him With Many Crowns"
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • "Mack The Knife"
  • "When I’m Sixty-Four"
  • "The Billboard March"

It is recommended that patrons to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on during the show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News