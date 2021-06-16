This week's set list for the Charleston Community Band

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community band has put together a twelve song playlist for its performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in Kiwanis Park. The evening will include:
- "Star Spangled Banner"
- "Bunker Hill March"
- "Fanfare Magnificat"
- Highlights from "Show Boat"
- Mah-na Mah-na
- Theme from “JAG”
- From "Les Misérables," "I Dreamed A Dream"
- "Crown Him With Many Crowns"
- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "Mack The Knife"
- "When I’m Sixty-Four"
- "The Billboard March"
It is recommended that patrons to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on during the show.