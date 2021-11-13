Curtis Campbell, Hannah Bell wed in October ceremony

MATTOON — The Central Community Church in Mattoon provided the location for the marriage of Curtis James Campbell and Hannah Danielle Bell, both formerly of Mattoon, currently of Fort Polk, La., on Oct. 23, 2021.

The bride is the daughter of Jon Eric Bell and Lynette Dawn Bell of Silsbee, Texas. The groom is the son of Melbourne “Corky” Dean Campbell and Joanna Campbell (deceased), of Mattoon.

Bro. Jeff Nettles officiated the single-ring ceremony.

Allen Webner was organist; and Paul Hinson was the bagpiper.

Floral decorations were by by Lakeland Florals of Mattoon; Decor was by Create A Scene, of Morton.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a custom designed Rivini “Ashton” dress from the 2020 Spring Collection. The dress was Ivory With French Alecon Lace and matching Cathedral Veil purchased from Ivory Bridal Atlier of Houston, Texas.

She carried a bridal bouquet filled with a fall colored arrangement including Coxcombs, calla lilies, and Celosias.

Juliet Mentor, of Sparta, N.J. was the maid of honor.

The bridesmaids were Hannah Gillespie, Mattoon; Samantha McGovern, Flemington, N.J.; Heidi Corso, Taylorville; Regina Brown, Bronx, N.Y.; and Jessica Tutt, Champaign.

The bridesmaids wore assorted dresses all in a different fall color (cranberry, rust, marigold, teal, emerald green, and purple).

The best men were Brandon Gillespie, Mattoon; and Justin Gordon, Mattoon.

The groomsmen were Donald Seibert, Mattoon; Josh Weaver, Mattoon; Alexander Oakley, Sullivan; and Andy Bell, Mattoon.

Ushers were Chad Clough, Mattoon; Nathaniel Bell, Mattoon; and Damiyen Kuykendall, Mattoon.

Children in the wedding party were Ring Bearer: Brayson Gillespie (Brandon and Hannah Gillespie); and Flower Girls: Paisley Corso, Prim Corso, and Piper Corso (Matthew and Heidi Corso).

Other participants included Co-Ringbearer: Reggie the Hedgehog; and Grooms-cat: Ragnar the Bengal Cat.

After the ceremony, a dinner reception was held at the Carriage House Event Center in Altamont.

The bride has a bachelors degree in linguistics from Montclair State University In Montclair, N.J. and is a member of the Mattoon High School class of 2011. She is currently Supply Sergeant with the 3rd Regiment 353rd Battalion, SFAC, Fort Polk, La.

The groom is a member of the Mattoon High School class of 2003 and is currently a Munie Greencare professional at Fort Polk, La.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Colorado.

They reside in Fort Polk, La.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.