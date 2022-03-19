Matt Laymon and Jesse Johnson marry in Mississippi

Laymon-Johnson

CARRIERE, Miss. — Hide-A-Way Lake in Carriere, Mississippi provided the location for the marriage of Matt Laymon of Mattoon and Jesse Johnson of Mississippi on Nov. 7, 2020.

The groom is the son of Phillip Laymon of Mattoon and Juliane (Garbe) Seal of Carriere, Mississippi. The bride is the daughter of Eddie and Debbie (Carney) Johnson of Picayune, Mississippi.

The evening beachfront ceremony was officiated by close friend Rene Dupre II.

Following the ceremony, a Southern seafood and Cajun-style dinner and DJ music dance reception was held at the Hide-A-Way Lake Lodge.

The bride graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in forensic science. She is employed in banking.

The groom graduated from Pearl River Community College with a degree in surgical technology and earned his United States Coast Guard master captain's license. He is employed as a tour boat captain and owner of Gator Head Fencing.

The couple took a honeymoon trip to Key West.

They reside at Hide-A-Way Lake, Carriere, Mississippi.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.