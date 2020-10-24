Shayne Livvix, Lisa Campanella wed in October ceremony

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Wedding Bell Chapel in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. provided the location for the marriage of Shayne Livvix and Lisa Campanella, both of Charleston, on Oct. 3, 2020.

The bride is the daughter of Betty Campanella, deceased, of Chicago; and Mike Campanella, deceased, of Matewan, W. Va. The groom is the son of Susan Richardson and Jack Livvix, both of Marshall.

Shane Myers and Mike Williams both officiated the double-ring ceremony.

The bride was escorted by her husband-to-be.

The bride wore a gold, tea-length off the shoulder dress. She carried a bridal bouquet made by Shayne, of burgundy, green, eggplant and ivory colored lilies, hydrangea, mums, and roses.

After the ceremony a reception was held at the Mountain Pause Retreat, Sieverville, Tenn.

The bride is a graduate of Lake Land College with a degree in business marketing. She later transferred to EIU where she pursued a bachelor's in political science. She returned to Lake Land where she is currently pursuing a degree in nursing, expecting to graduate in 2021. She is currently employed at Paris Community Hospital.