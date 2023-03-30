CHARLESTON — The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Easter Egg Hunts on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at Morton Park with events for everyone, even the dogs.

The Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt will be held at 8 p.m., Friday. Anyone 18 and up is welcome to bring a flashlight and hunt for eggs filled with candy, and prizes from local businesses. Preregistration is requested, but on-site registration will be available. The fee is $10. Rain date for this event will be 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Easter Bunny arrives Saturday morning April 1 with the Kids Egg Scramble beginning at 9:10 a.m. with staggered starts for different ages, youngest starting first. This event is free and for kids 10 years and younger, preregistration is requested.

Dogs weighing less than 25 pounds will take their turn sniffing out treat-filled eggs starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with dogs weighing more than 25 pounds starting at 11 a.m. All dogs must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older and must be leashed or harnessed. The fee is $5 and preregistration is requested.

Registration for all events can be found at charlestonillinois.org/cprdregister