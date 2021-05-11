Arthur sex offender won't get out of prison until he's almost 80, state attorney says (copy)

ARTHUR — Convicted Arthur child sex offender Christopher J. Landess will be close to 80 years old before he’s eligible for release from prison after receiving two consecutive sentences.

A Monday hearing saw Moultrie County Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Richey sentence the 52-year-old man to four years incarceration after he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Richey ordered that sentence to be served after a 30-year sentence Landess had been given April 28 in Champaign County Circuit Court following his conviction there for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

“With the combined sentences, Landess will be just short of 80 years old before he would be eligible for release from IDOC custody,” said Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver.

Weaver, in a statement, said Landess had been caught and charged after he “initiated sexual contact with two minor females at a location in Arthur.” One child had then come forward to report an April 2020 incident to police and a second child had contacted law enforcement and described “additional and separate occurrences initiated by Landess in Arthur and Champaign.”