Pictured, from the Jan. 9, 1984, Journal Gazette, two dudes who no doubt smell of rich mahogany: the "new" and previous owners of the Darby Pipe Shop in Mattoon, at the 19th and Broadway location previously known as "the Chili Bowl." Hey...is that a bowl of chili on the counter? looks pretty good...i don't mind if i do...oh wait...that's an ashtray.