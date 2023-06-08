Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-eaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, speaks with reporters Oct. 4 following oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Washington. Standing behind Milligan are Milligan's counsel Deuel Ross, from left, Letetia Jackson, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.