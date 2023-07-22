Jul 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Michael Villa, a service tech with total refrigeration, finds shade Wednesday after finishing an air conditioning repair call in Laveen, Ariz. ROSS D. FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS A billboard sign displays an unofficial temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday in Phoenix. ROSS D. FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular 30 years later, Most Beautiful Bagelfest Baby winner follows in mom's footsteps The force is strong with Lennox Louthan and his mother, Jessica Carey. Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Mattoon Bagelfest crowns four new queens The Bagelfest Pageant saw four new queens walk the stage, including a Little Miss Bagelfest, Miss Pre-Teen Bagelfest, Junior Miss Bagelfest an… CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” How America fell out of love with ice cream America’s age-old love affair with ice cream appears to be winding down.