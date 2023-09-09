Pictured, from the July 19, 2006, Journal Gazette, Jimmy Buffett tribute band the boat drunks, standing with man himself. look closely. even he is not exempt from the rules about having a lanyard to get backstage. also, because i don't know when it will ever come up again, "if the phone doesn't ring, it's me" is probably the best song title in all recorded history. love the skinny tie on the album cover too.