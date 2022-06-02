BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Flatland British Car Club will bring its 31st annual Champagne British Car Festival to the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Champagne British Car Festival is an annual charitable event that is open to all British cars and motorcycles. ,
The festival is a rare opportunity to view more than 125 classic British cars representing more than 60 years of British motoring history. Visitors can expect to see great British cars of yesteryear including MG, Morgan, Mini, Austin-Healy, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar and Triumph.
Register for more free articles.
Sign up for our newsletter to keep reading.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the David Davis Mansion Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports education, preservation and acquisition programs for the site. Davis was a political ally of Abraham Lincoln and a U.S. Supreme Court justice. The site is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Aug 20, 2015
From the Nov. 22, 1992, Journal Gazette, this photo of Cosmic Blue Comics in Mattoon; where I spent virtually every Saturday afternoon for about two years. That small back room you see just off to the right of the Coca-Cola sign was where they kept the many, and I mean many, long-boxes of back issues. I still own my bagged copy of "Tales of the Beanworld" issue No. 1 that I found back there. Sadly, this location is now just a "greenspace".
Mattoon Arcade
Jul 26, 2015
Pictured, Shelbyville's Bob Murray from the June 2, 1982, Journal Gazette, displaying his dominance over the TRON arcade game at the "Carousel Time" arcade at the Cross County Mall, later to be the Aladdin's Castle, soon thereafter to be not a thing anymore. I spent just about every Saturday at that arcade, perhaps with that exact same haircut. No overalls, though. I was more of an "Ocean Pacific" kind of kid.
Icenogle's
Aug 11, 2017
Pictured, from the Nov. 28, 1988, Journal Gazette, Icenogle's grocery store. Being from Cooks Mills, we didn't often shop at Icenogle's...but when we did, even as a kid, I knew it was the way a grocery store is supposed to be in a perfect world, and that's not just because they had wood floors, comic books on the magazine rack, or plenty, and I mean plenty, of trading cards in wax packs.
Cooks Mills
Mar 4, 2016
I had long since moved away from Cooks Mills by the time this Showcase item about Adam's Groceries ran in the June 13, 1998, Journal Gazette, but there was a time when I very well could have been one of those kids in that photo; for if it was summer, and you had a bike, and you lived in Cooks Mills, that's where you ended up. At last report, they still had Tab in the Pepsi-branded cooler in the back. I'm seriously considering asking my money guy if I could afford to reopen this place.
Mister Music
Feb 11, 2016
Pictured, from the July 16, 1987, Journal Gazette, this ad for Mister Music, formerly located in the Cross County Mall. I wasn't buying records at that age, but I would eventually, and that's where it all went down. If you don't think it sounds "cool" to hang out at a record store with your buddies on a Friday night, a piping-hot driver's license fresh in your wallet, you'd be right. But it's the best a geek like me could do. Wherever you are today, owners of Mister Music, please know that a Minutemen album I found in your cheap bin changed my life.
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Sep 30, 2016
Portrait of the author as a young man, about to throw a guitar through a target at that year's Sound Source Music Guitar Throwing Contest, from the April 18, 1994, Journal Gazette. Check out my grunge-era hoodie, and yes...look carefully, those are Air Jordans you see on my feet. Addendum: despite what the cutline says, I did not win a guitar.
Pictured, clipped from the online archives at
JG-TC.com, a photo from the April 18, 1994, Journal Gazette of Sound Source Music Guitar Throwing Contest winner, and current JG-TC staff writer, Clint Walker.
Vette's
Jul 12, 2019
Here today, gone tomorrow, Vette's Teen Club, from the June 20, 1991, Journal Gazette. I wasn't "cool" enough to hang out at Vette's back in it's "heyday," and by "cool enough" I mean, "not proficient enough in parking lot fights." If only I could get a crack at it now.
FutureGen
Mar 29, 2019
FutureGen: The end of the beginning, and eventually, the beginning of the end, from the Dec. 19, 2007, JG-TC. I wish I had been paying more attention at the time. I probably should have been reading the newspaper.