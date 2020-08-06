Bailey wants Pritzker to rescind recent executive orders or go to jail

Pritzker’s office, Bailey and legal experts disagree on the scope of McHaney’s order — the representative and his lawyer maintain it applies statewide while others, including the governor, assert it affects only Clay County.

The last scheduled hearing in Bailey’s lawsuit – in which the judge was to hear arguments on one of two remaining issues – was canceled and has not been rescheduled. Before the attorney general’s office can ask a higher court to reconsider his order, McHaney needs to decide whether the COVID-19 pandemic met the definition of a disaster in Pritzker’s April 30 state of emergency.

He also needs to address a complaint DeVore added in late July alleging, in part, the governor should not be permitted to issue additional orders that affect Clay County.

DeVore is asking the judge to hold a hearing on whether Pritzker breached his ruling. If McHaney agrees to do so, an official with the attorney general’s office would need to appear in Clay County to defend the governor’s actions. Pritzker himself would likely not be required to travel from Chicago, Scott Szala, who teaches about the state constitution at the University of Illinois College of Law, said.

Bailey additionally wants the governor to reimburse him for attorney fees.