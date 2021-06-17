Meet Bandit!! He is a stunning blue merle Australian Shepherd. He is estimated to be about 6 years old, weighing... View on PetFinder
Authorities say the Charleston man was armed with a Ruger rifle while in possession of a stolen/converted vehicle at the time of his arrest.
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
Autopsies in Tennessee show that a 1-year-old child starved to death in his car seat in a house where his mother died of a drug overdose. His 3-year-old sister, found alive, tried for days to feed her brother.
Coles County and many surrounding areas won’t see many cicadas this year.
A body discovered after the demolition of a landmark motel in southern Illinois has been identified as a 51-year-old man who had been missing since December, authorities said Friday.
Court documents say husband and wife Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, sexually exploited three children who are now between the ages of 11 and 15.
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams wins state titles in the long jump, 100 meter and 200 meters on Thursday at Class 1A track championship in Charleston.
A small fire that broke out around 8:22 p.m. Saturday caused minor damage to a garage at 711 Polk Ave. in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball defeated Ottawa Marquette on Monday to advance to the Class 1A State Tournament for the first time in program history.
The donations announced Tuesday is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made.
