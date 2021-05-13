You can always spend some time on https://jg-tc.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://jg-tc.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://jg-tc.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A news release said Donald E. Pygott's body was recovered at 9 p.m. in the lake waters near Wolf Creek State Park.
A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted fondling a 10-year-old girl.
-
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia, was identified through evidence at the scene, authorities said.
- Updated
Ambulance crews took the two drivers to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries.
- Updated
An agreement in a case against a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills could end with no record of a conviction.
A Casey man was injured when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve in rural Clark County early Saturday.
- Updated
Officers with the Mattoon Police Department recently arrested a man on a Coles County warrant for failing to appear in court in a 2021 domestic battery case.
The LaSalle County coroner theorized the men had either lit the powder for entertainment or, more likely, they were trying to light a fire to cook food that was found nearby.
- Updated
Arthur sex offender gets two consecutive prison sentences.