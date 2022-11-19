Beauty & Wellness
Best Barber Shop
- UB's Barbershop & Shave Parlor - Winner
- Easy Co. Barbers - Favorite
- Armstrong’s Grooming and Shave Parlor - Favorite
Best Gym
- Center for Healthy Living - Winner
- CrossFit 217 - Favorite
- Mattoon Area Family YMCA - Favorite
Best Hair Salon
- Eclipse Studio - Winner
- Sapphire Salon & Spa - Favorite
- Salon Feonix - Favorite
Best Massage
- Parkhills Spa & Chiropractic West Polk Avenue - Winner
- Leann Beck, Exhale Studios - Favorite
- Ashley Franklin, Vitality Skin Care - Favorite
Best Nail Salon
- Starr Nails Studio - Winner
- Pro Nails - Favorite
- Avon nails - Favorite
Best Personal Trainer/Instructor
- Raven McBride, Just Breathe Den Yoga Studio - Winner
- Cody Galbreath, CrossFit217 - Favorite
- Colton Anderson, Relentless Fitness - Favorite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!