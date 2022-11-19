 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Beauty & Wellness

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
  • 0

Beauty & Wellness

Best Barber Shop 

  • UB's Barbershop & Shave Parlor - Winner
  • Easy Co. Barbers - Favorite
  • Armstrong’s Grooming and Shave Parlor - Favorite

Best Gym

  • Center for Healthy Living - Winner
  • CrossFit 217 - Favorite
  • Mattoon Area Family YMCA - Favorite

Best Hair Salon

  • Eclipse Studio - Winner
  • Sapphire Salon & Spa - Favorite
  • Salon Feonix - Favorite

Best Massage

  • Parkhills Spa & Chiropractic West Polk Avenue - Winner
  • Leann Beck, Exhale Studios - Favorite
  • Ashley Franklin, Vitality Skin Care - Favorite

Best Nail Salon

  • Starr Nails Studio - Winner
  • Pro Nails - Favorite
  • Avon nails - Favorite

Best Personal Trainer/Instructor 

  • Raven McBride, Just Breathe Den Yoga Studio - Winner
  • Cody Galbreath, CrossFit217 - Favorite
  • Colton Anderson, Relentless Fitness - Favorite
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News