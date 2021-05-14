BenFred: Cardinals handling next-man-up better than some of their NL competition

“We have a mentality with our group that whoever is in there is going to get it done,” Shildt said. “It’s as simple as that. The group, as a whole, prepares very, very well. They are ready. They prepare when it’s not their turn, so when it is their turn, they’re ready. We have good players, good depth, that allows for that to happen. The preparation is a part of it. The talent is a part of it. The mentality of, we are going to figure out a way to get it done. That’s an important mindset.”

Do you know how many times the Cardinals have had to place a player on the injured list since April? Not including Wainwright’s brief COVID-caused departure and the expected injured list addition of recovering righthander Dakota Hudson, the answer is 10. It could soon be 11.

DeJong’s side trouble could present yet another significant hurdle. Despite his streakiness at the plate, he is tied for the team lead in home runs (seven). Considering the Cardinals have won 77% of the games they have homered in, that’s not something to dismiss. DeJong has become a key cog in a defense that started playing a lot better once Bader and O’Neill returned, and Edman shifted back to playing only second base.