BenFred: Cardinals handling next-man-up better than some of their NL competition

Let’s update a list the Cardinals keep giving us reasons to overlook.
The combination of shoulder trouble for Miles Mikolas, who is still out but nearing his return, and a tight side for Kwang Hyun Kim at spring training meant reliever-turned-starter John Gant went from the bullpen to the rotation. Five of his seven starts have gone at least five innings. None of his starts have included more than three earned runs allowed. His walks are too high, sure, but his ERA reads 1.83. That’s pretty good, no?
Starting outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill did not start a game together this season until April 30. The Cardinals are 10-3 since then, but they weren’t buried without the duo while getting by with alternatives who have since settled into bench roles. They were 13-12 and in second place in the National League Central when Bader (elbow) hopped off the injured list to join O’Neill (groin).
Catcher and captain Yadier Molina, swinging a scorching hot bat, missed 11 games due to a tendon strain in his right foot. The Cardinals went 8-3 while he rushed back.
That list of Cardinals bumps and bruises just keeps going.
Yet so do the Cardinals.
On Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee, the Cardinals hit the field without starting shortstop Paul DeJong and with backup catcher Andrew Knizner behind the plate instead of Molina. DeJong had not recovered well after wearing a pitch in the ribs on Tuesday night. Molina accepted a rare off day after taking multiple foul tips off the mask Wednesday night. Molina shakes stuff like this off all the time. DeJong’s side might be a different story. It sounds like some sort of trip to the injured list is realistic.
But the Cardinals didn’t skip a beat on the field.
Spearheaded by yet another quality start from Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals remained undefeated (8-0) this season when the righthander is on the mound. They scratched across a first-inning run against stellar Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, added another insurance run against reliever Angel Perdomo in the ninth, then turned to Alex Reyes for his 11th save in 11 chances. Knizner called another great game. Matt Carpenter went one-for-four with a walk. The Cardinals won 2-0 and presented another example of adversity overcome.
Examples are beginning to add up.
When Paul Goldschmidt missed the home opener with a sore back, the Cardinals won.
When Carlos Martinez, who is now on the injured list himself, jumped into Adam Wainwright’s spot in the rotation due to Wainwright’s brief visit to the COVID-19 list to help take care of his wife and kids as they recovered from the virus, the Cardinals won.
When reliever Jordan Hicks felt a bad twinge in his right arm that sent him toward joining reliever Andrew Miller on the injured list, the Cardinals won eight of their next 11 games including Thursday’s.
The Cardinals are 23-15. First in their division. Off to as strong of a start as any NL team. And still they’ve never been fully healthy. Imagine what they could look like then.
“We have a mentality with our group that whoever is in there is going to get it done,” Shildt said. “It’s as simple as that. The group, as a whole, prepares very, very well. They are ready. They prepare when it’s not their turn, so when it is their turn, they’re ready. We have good players, good depth, that allows for that to happen. The preparation is a part of it. The talent is a part of it. The mentality of, we are going to figure out a way to get it done. That’s an important mindset.”
Do you know how many times the Cardinals have had to place a player on the injured list since April? Not including Wainwright’s brief COVID-caused departure and the expected injured list addition of recovering righthander Dakota Hudson, the answer is 10. It could soon be 11.
DeJong’s side trouble could present yet another significant hurdle. Despite his streakiness at the plate, he is tied for the team lead in home runs (seven). Considering the Cardinals have won 77% of the games they have homered in, that’s not something to dismiss. DeJong has become a key cog in a defense that started playing a lot better once Bader and O’Neill returned, and Edman shifted back to playing only second base.
The longer DeJong is out, the more time Edman could spend at shortstop. The Carpenter door has cracked open again at second. Shildt has hinted Jose Rondon, who had a strong spring training, could be in the major-league mix sooner rather than later. Class AAA infielder Max Moroff could be another option. Next man up.
This six-game road trip was supposed to be a test of how well the Cardinals stacked up against two tough teams after beating up on some bad ones. But the Brewers are struggling as Christian Yelich battles a bad back. The Padres, up next for the Cardinals, are in the midst of a COVID conundrum that has placed superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and others on the COVID list due to positive tests and contact tracing. And don’t forget the Dodgers. The Cardinals won’t see the defending champions on this road trip, but they will at the tail end of the next one. They are now 7-15 in their last 22 games while trying to find their footing after a season-ending injury to starter Dustin May and a hairline fracture to Cody Bellinger’s shin.
What this Cardinals road trip to Milwaukee and San Diego is really turning out to be is a reminder of what so many games and series during the 162-game grind boil down to in the end. How well can you play with the players who are healthy enough to play today?
The Cardinals have been making next man up look pretty good.
It’s a good sign of a good team.