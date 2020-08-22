BenFred: Fair expectations are hard to figure for Cards now, but reaching postseason would be massive success

It could have been a Jim Mora moment.
Mike Shildt was about to manage his 10th game in six days. He was staring down the barrel of 13 more games in the next 11. His team will have played 23 in 18 by the time it reaches its next off day, which will mark the first chance to catch a collective breath since baseball’s longest COVID-19 shutdown of any team (at least so far) kept the Cardinals off the field for two weeks.
So, it would have been hard to fault Shildt if he channeled his inner Mora, cocked an eyebrow and repeated the lines of the disgruntled Colts coach after a 2001 loss.
“Playoffs?" Mora said in a press conference that went viral before we knew what viral meant."Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!"
But the Cardinals are winning some games, and unless I missed it in the avalanche of rule changes new to 2020, even a loss as ugly as Friday's 4-2 dud against the Reds doesn't go down as two.
Through what could be a crushing portion of their schedule, a virus-created gauntlet that has forced them to shift gears from full stop to full throttle, the Cardinals are hanging tough. Without key players and key coaches, somewhere in between too much time off and suddenly not enough, with unprecedented levels of uncertainty all around them, they're afloat. That's impressive. And that's why I asked Shildt about the postseason before Friday's game.
Reaching the playoffs is the first box that must be checked for any baseball season in St. Louis to be deemed a good one, and sometimes that alone is not enough. Especially when the field gets expanded to 16 teams. But that generally agreed upon rule doesn't cover what happens when a pandemic sweeps the team's leg.
Considering that we don’t even know what the postseason will look like — Will it be played in a bubble? Will it be determined by winning percentage? — it would feel a little phony to get fired up if a team that was T-boned by COVID-19 missed the cut. Just as strange is the concept of the Cardinals playing with house money instead of perennial postseason pressure. They're not used to that. We're not used to that.
What are the Cardinals expecting of themselves, and how has their blitz of games since coming back shaped that opinion?
The manager didn’t go full Mora.
He didn't even pull a People's Eyebrow.
“It’s an interesting question,” Shildt said. "I don’t think our expectations have changed. It’s different how we go about getting and meeting those expectations. Clearly, more hurdles. But this isn’t a group that is going to make excuses. We accept the hurdles for what they are."
The expanded postseason has a place saved for eight National League teams. The top two teams from each division get in, and then the next best two from the rest.
As of Saturday morning, only five NL teams have a winning record. Seven are more than one win away from reaching .500. One of the .500 teams, the Rockies, have lost an NL-worst five consecutive games.
The standings provide just a one-day snapshot, and their daily shifts never have mattered more than they do during this sprint of a season, in which every game equals something like 2.7 compared to good old days of 162. But the notion of “it’s still early” that was erroneous from 2020's opening day is entirely off limits now. By the end of this weekend, multiple teams will have reached their halfway point.
The Cardinals, scheduled to play 58 total games instead of 60 as the schedule stands today, will play 33 of their 43 remaining games against teams that fell asleep Friday on the wrong side of .500. That group includes not just the predictably lackluster Tigers and Pirates, but searching division rivals in the Reds and the Brewers, who like the Cardinals have not kept pace with the division-leading Cubs. The Cardinals must make up games in rapid fashion. Other NL clubs have losses they can't erase.
The biggest threat to the Cardinals no longer is the Cubs. It's a calendar that could care less about maintaining a safe distance between games. The gauntlet invites both injury and fatigue, and at times forces Shildt to manage with one hand tied behind his back, because he's trying to prevent injury and fatigue.
"We are still in a historic schedule," he said. "We are normalizing it to some degree, but it’s still going to have to be dictated, managed. We are stabilizing. We are getting into more of a routine.”
Adam Wainwright is in a groove while Jack Flaherty searches for one. Alex Reyes looks as locked in as Tyler Webb does lost. To suggest the offense has been slow to resume its stride would claim it had found one before the shutdown, so things are pretty much back to normal there. But still there remain other reminders of the rub, and the hard truth is that's not going to change.
Certain starters won't be going as deep. Certain relievers will be off limits certain games. Even the regular position players are going to need a game off now and again, meaning that player you don't think deserves to be in the lineup is going to be the lineup from time to time, perhaps more than you like.
The Cardinals are 7-8 and almost a quarter season behind their peers. They're 5-5 against division foes and 5-5 since they were freed from what was hopefully their final quarantine.
It's impossible to know for sure if this is encouraging or a sign that the bottom is going to drop out. We will find out soon enough. As Yogi Berra liked to say, it's getting late early.
And still the postseason is within reach. Getting there would be a remarkable achievement, considering the circumstances.
“One last thought to that question,” Shildt said. “Our expectations haven’t changed for our team goals. We just have a different way of having to accomplish them.”
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
