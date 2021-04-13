Benjamin Hochman: Cardinals’ Carpenter finally gets a hit, but remains under the microscope

“We want the production, he wants the production,” Shildt said. “But one of the reasons we love the game so much and one of the reasons that the game is so maddening sometimes is — you forget how hard it is. It’s one of the few sports that you can do everything absolutely right and get no reward — and yet, be judged on results. . . .

“The expectations are high, and we embrace them. But also to keep sanity you recognize that some days we go: ‘Man, we played a good game we did all the things we should have done. And wouldn’t do anything different, but it didn’t work out.’ Now, if you’re doing something over and over again and it’s not working, it’s the definition of insanity. So we’ve got a guy taking good swings and I’m sure it’s driving him a little insane, but he’s keeping up the approach that’s getting him good swings — and eventually this game will reward him.”

Watching Carpenter is tricky on the eyes. One person could say that after his spring and this start, he looks cooked, whereas another person could point to his barrel rate and say he’s taking some good swings and is close to breaking out. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

Right now, we cannot say for sure that the truth will be good enough for a whole season. It definitely feels like a here-we-go-again year for Carpenter.