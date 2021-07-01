Benny is about 3 months old. He came from a feral colony and has been in foster care for about... View on PetFinder
A Charleston man has been charged with murder after a well-being check by police led to the discovery of a body, authorities said Monday.
“Faculty and students all liked him, and he made friends everywhere he went," said Kim Hunter, coordinator of the International Studies Program at Lake Land College.
Police in Illinois said they arrested a Texas man near Lincoln Friday who was traveling with a 15-year-old girl and is accused of restraining the child unlawfully.
Cheleta S. Branch was fatally stabbed and her body hidden before it was discovered Friday by Charleston police, court records show.
According to an Illinois State Police news release, a trooper observed what appeared to be a pistol between the driver seat and center console of a vehicle.
GDB, a New Jersey-based company, joined with Charleston city and Coles Together officials on Wednesday in announcing the plans for this former semitrailer manufacturing facility
More than 50 teen campers and adult staff members caught COVID-19 during an outbreak at a Central Illinois church summer camp earlier this month, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Residents spent Monday cleaning up following a wet weekend.
State's attorney explains why the driver didn't face more serious charges.
The Eastern Illinois University alumnus was shot to death, authorities said.
