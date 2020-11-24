Biden brings forward his intended national security team

WILMINGTON, Del. — Declaring "America is back," President-elect Joe Biden introduced selections for his national security team Tuesday, his first substantive offering of how he'll shift from the Trump administration's "America First" policies by relying on foreign policy and national security experts from the Democratic establishment to serve as some of his most important advisers.

Biden's Washington veterans all have ties to former President Barack Obama's administration as the president-elect has sought to deliver a clear message about his desire to reestablish a more predictable engagement from the United States on the global stage.

"It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," said Biden, at an introductory event at which his selections stood on stage, at least six feet apart and masked.

The president-elect's team includes Anthony Blinken, a veteran foreign policy hand well-regarded on Capitol Hill whose ties to Biden go back some 20 years, for secretary of state; lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary; veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; and Obama White House alumnus Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.