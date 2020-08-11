Big Ten postpones fall sports including football because of COVID-19

ROSEMONT — On Tuesday morning, the Illinois football team vowed to control what it could control and went forward with its fifth practice of training camp. A few hours after practice concluded, the Big Ten announced the postponement of fall sports due to the "ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a weekend of rampant speculation regarding the fate of college football, including the postponements of several other FBS Conferences, the Big Ten made it official Tuesday. The Pac-12 announced it's postponing all of its athletics through the end of the calendar year.
"In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the statement read.
“The discussions that led to the decision to postpone fall sports were as frank and honest as they were difficult,” Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring to our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and fans. But as important as collegiate athletic competition is to the Big Ten university experience, the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and campus community must be our priority.
"There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago. We feel this decision offers the best way to maximize the safety of everyone involved. But that doesn’t make it any easier to hear for any of us who love sports.”
The fall sports postponed in the Big Ten are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The Big Ten said it would continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated, the statement said.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
During an interview on the Big Ten Network, Warren was pressed on whether the decision was unanimous across the conferences and if Big Ten teams could still try to play a fall season, as some coaches suggested Monday.
Warren declined to answer.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play," University of Nebraska leadership said in a statement.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the Buckeyes would have preferred to play.
“I wish we would have had a little more time to evaluate,” Smith told Big Ten Network.
According to the statement, the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee have engaged in research and sharing of materials, and also had conversations with federal, state and local government agencies, and professional and international sports organizations, in order to track and better understand the daily updates surrounding this pandemic.
The Big Ten is the oldest league at the NCAA’s Division-1 level and has played football annually since 1896. It was the third Football Bowl Subdivision to cancel its fall season, joining the Mid-American and Mountain West Conferences, and was the first among the Power Five Conferences, with the Pac-12 following. UConn and UMass, which are FBS independents, and Old Dominion, a member of Conference-USA, also made individual decisions to cancel their seasons.
On Saturday, the Big Ten indefinitely froze its training camp protocols in the acclimatization period with helmets only and no pads or contact. The league had previously announced a revised 10-game, conference-only schedule. In the preseason, six football teams in the league were forced to halt voluntary workouts at some point due to COVID-19 issues, including an outbreak involving 30-plus athletes and staffers at Rutgers and a seriously-ill player at Indiana, while other schools continued training despite high positive case totals. The Big Ten also had summer virus issues with non-football teams. Illinois had 23 total positive tests among its athletes in the summer.
Illinois was scheduled to open the new, revised season on Sept. 3 at home against Ohio State.
“My opinion is first off I thought we should start when we started," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday in a Zoom interview prior to the announcement. "There’s a reason we had that date; we did a lot of planning to do it. Right now, if there’s something that causes us to pause, I would say we pause instead of cancel unless there is strong evidence that says, ‘It can’t get better. We can’t deal with this. We know it right now before we start.’ We play football. You would like to have a chance to at least play football first and then we see that doesn’t work. There’s a reason why we have our dates set the way we did and nothing has changed since then to change it now."
Smith said that University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman met with the team Monday night ahead of Tuesday's practice and eventual announcement. The university had laid out extensive daily testing plans, including daily saliva tests and two PCR tests for the coronavirus.
“My heart hurts for our student-athletes and coaches,” Whitman said in a statement. “Over these last months, countless people, including our student-athletes, coaches, sports medicine professionals, and so many other staff members have worked tirelessly to give our teams the best chance to compete this fall. Our people have done everything we have asked of them, which makes today’s decision so disappointing. The bar set here at the University of Illinois for testing and the return-to-play protocol is second-to-none, and I am proud of our progress.
“Unfortunately, despite best efforts on our campus and across the conference, the remaining unknowns and uncertainties stemming from COVID-19 ultimately proved insurmountable,” Whitman continued. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and our community must drive our decisions. We will support our student-athletes as they deal with the emotions stemming from today’s decision. We continue to work with the Big Ten on future plans as we move forward with returning our student-athletes to classes and training.”
Over the course of the weekend, several prominent players including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields pushed their desire to play on social media with the #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited with the platform:
— We all want to play football this season.
— Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.
— Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.
— Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.
— Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials: Ultimately create a College Football Players Association.
Several Illinois football players joined in the conversation and on Monday Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Penn State head coach James Franklin and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost took to social media to express their desire for a season. On Tuesday, Smith very firmly advocated for a fall football season.
“We want to play. Is that what I need to do to tell you? That’s what I’m saying," Smith said in a Zoom meeting. "I’m not one to make statements, it’s a little bigger than statements. ...
“The guys that don’t want to play have opted out. The guys who are practicing right now want to play. Yeah, we can put our name to some different things but everyone who is practicing right now wants to play. I guess everyone of our guys can go on Twitter and say something right now, but take my word: Everyone here wants to play like I think everyone who is practicing right now. I don’t know what else there is to do besides that."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
