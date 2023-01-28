 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bigger than Roe Charleston Women's March held

Jeannie Ludlow and Anita Shelton take part in the Bigger Than Roe Charleston Women's March on Sunday, June 22 in front of Eastern Illinois University's Old Main.

CHARLESTON — A Bigger Than Roe Charleston Women's March was held on Sunday, Jan. 22, in front of Eastern Illinois University's Old Main as part of an abortion rights protest nationwide.

The Lincoln Avenue Progressives helped organized the Charleston march, during which participants held protest signs as they walked along Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16. Director Silver Damsen said this local event drew more than 10 participants, including Eastern faculty and students.

A national women's march was held on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin and other Bigger Than Roe marches were held across the country that day to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that legalized abortion nationwide. The current court overturned that decision on June 24, 2022.

On a day like today 50 years ago a landmark decision was made by the country's highest court stating the constitution gave people the right to choose to have an abortion.
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

