Blank check: Normal Community West writes off Champaign Centennial 21-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Normal Community West blank Champaign Centennial 21-0 on September 10 in Illinois football.
The Wildcats enjoyed a modest margin over the Chargers with a 14-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.
The Wildcats jumped in front of the Chargers 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
