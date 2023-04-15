Just this month, I said goodbye to an old friend: my 160-GB click-wheel iPod. And let me tell you, I’m taking it hard.
One day, around the new-millennium, a thin dude in a black turtleneck and jeans with a fruit-named company in Cupertino unveiled the very first “iPod,” a dedicated, user-friendly, MP3 player which, if the pure dramatic hokum of the 2015 movie “Steve Jobs” is to be believed, he was inspired to create when saw his daughter still rocking a cassette Walkman in the late ‘90s and thought, “We can do better.”
The first mention of an “iPod” in the Journal Gazette archives, not counting a December 27, 1989, sports item where a crease in the page resulted in the search software thinking a sentence was “Maroa-Forsyth is an IPod team,” was in a 2002 rundown of that week’s soaps, because on "All My Children," poor Kendall thought J.R. bought her an iPod when it was actually a gift for “Laurie,” a character so obscure that a wiki search accidentally linked to a bluegrass musician with the same name.
Finally, in the April 30, 2003, Journal, I hit paydirt with an AP article touting the launch of Apple’s now-ubiquitous “ITunes” music service; because what good is having a proprietary piece of tech if you don’t have a proprietary piece of software to run on it?
But as Scoot McNairy’s Steve Wozniak-inspired character from "Halt and Catch Fire" said, “Software comes and goes, but hardware lives forever.” And let me tell you, all my high-falutin physical-media-only beliefs went right up the crackling Christmas chimney once I unwrapped a small box and saw the Apple logo staring back at me. Finally, I was in the cool kids club again. It had been a few years since Mrs. Heckle’s computer bus and all those Apple IIs, after all.
Within minutes, I had my new iPod plugged into my boat anchor of an HP laptop and boom, there was iTunes, ready to go. Did I buy a song? Nope! That would be too easy. Instead I decided to create a hand-held “best of” simulation of my very own record collection by going through and uploading the choice cuts from every single album I had, from “Lexicon of Love” by ABC to my “Wake Up Call for the ‘90s” Epic Records hard rock sampler, because various artists compilations go after “Z.” Thus it is written.
Of course I did end up finally buying digital music. Of course I had rules. They had to be random songs, mostly from artists that I knew I probably wouldn’t have the time or inclination to buy actual albums of. Martin Page, I’m looking at you.
I’d bunch these purchases under a series of playlists I called “One-Offs” and cap each playlist around the 75 minute mark, because I wanted to burn them all to individual discs for safe-keeping, and, with the exception of Rykodisc’s 1988 "Mission of Burma" compilation, there are no 80 minute CDs. Glad I could slip that little nugget of trivia in there.
I just click-wheeled my iPod to the “Playlists” section and discovered that over the years I’ve made 25 volumes of these “One offs.” Scrolling back through I can see my life in music going back, year by year. From my recent Marc Cohn and Chesney Hawkes adult-contemporary jag to those days where I was driving around trying not to weep while listening to George Strait’s “Troubadour” or Mary Lou Lord’s cover of “Birthday Boy.” Or the grad school years where “Whose Authority” by Nada Surf and “Not the Same” by Ben Folds formed the soundtrack to a time where I felt like I was finally getting some traction, and all the way back to where it started, Volume 1, and the very first song I charged to my debit card: “Heart and Soul” by T’Pau.
You might be asking why I would have to say goodbye to my iPod if it’s clear I just checked it? Well, there are certain lessons that every father teaches his son that I’m going to pass on to you: Sugarloaf sang “Green Eyed Lady,” Clint Eastwood peaked with “The Eiger Sanction” and lithium-ion batteries have “memories.”
Which means, paired with its advanced age and Steve Jobs’s brilliant decision to make the consumer unable to change batteries on their own, my poor iPod goes from full charge to fully-depleted after that tiny hard drive spins up more than twice.
Who even bothers to download music anymore? These days you can subscribe to services that have every song ever known just so you can live out your "Star Trek" fantasies of being Captain Picard on the bridge of the Enterprise simply asking the computer via voice command to play Berlioz while you look for inspirational advice on dealing with the Romulans in a leather-bound copy of “Bartleby, the Scrivener” and while Riker plays jazz trombone in your face.
Thing is, you can only listen to the the songs they have the rights to at that moment. Which means, if I didn’t still buy physical media, I wouldn’t have discovered so many songs this year that aren’t available digitally like “Don’t Look Back” by Pere Ubu, “Face to Face” by Code Blue and “No One There” by Eric Tagg.
Throwback extra credit is available for anyone who hears them, or any of the other songs I’ve mentioned, because it turns out they’re all on YouTube for free anyway, which means the joke’s on me. I went ahead and tracked the CDs down anyway, ripped them to my laptop, synched them to my iPod, and plugged it into mains voltage via my Bose dock, even though my disc player and amplifier are right behind me.
You can’t do better than that.
