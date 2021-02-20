THE THROWBACK MACHINE: 1987 Mix-Tape Madness!

For a look back at what your humble Throwback Machine operator was listening to in his Cooks Mills days, when his primary source for music was taping songs off the radio with his G.E. cassette player, I’ve opened my shoebox full of old tapes and pulled out a random “Laser” brand cassette full of choice cuts taped live off the air, circa 1987, with air check indents bearing the signature of “Y-103” FM.
First up is Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time.” Yes, that Eddie Murphy. Say what you will, but I love that farty synth-bass and that’s quite a chorus. You really should check out the “behind the scenes” music video of Murph laying down the track in the studio with everyone just losing their minds and producer Rick James behind the glass going “Yesssssss!” when Eddie does his best to sustain that one high note.
Next, “Vienna Calling,” the failed follow up to the fluky one hit wonder “Rock, Me Amadeus” by the late, great Austrian pop artist Falco. Thankfully, I happened to have my cassette recorder running the one time I ever heard it on the radio, permanently cementing this tape as a lost media relic of the highest order. I eventually found the album it came off of at the long gone Music Exchange in Mattoon around 1997, where I discovered it was nearly eight minutes long. Wunderbar!
“Heart and Soul” by T’Pau is next, just a foxy British redhead singing the high and low parts at the same time, and a music video full of bored dudes waving instruments around that we can’t hear. It was the first song I deemed worthy of buying digitally when I got my first IPod. On this recording, somewhere around the first chorus, I clearly remembered to click the lever off of “Mono” on my recorder. What a producer!
Side A ends with “Hungry Like the Wolf,” a song so good that not having MTV to see the video from the director of “Highlander” didn’t stop me from picturing the thrill of stomping through a Sri Lankan bazaar and flipping tables to find the jungle tigress of my dreams languorously moaning during the final chorus, which got cut off at the end of the tape due to my lousy time management.
Side B gets off to a slamming start with “Rock Steady” by The Whispers, and oh how I’m a sucker for those attempts by ‘70s soul groups to adapt to the ‘80s by putting on those squared off suits and skinny neckties and showing those kids some grown folk music, although “Nightshift” by the Commodores remains the gold standard of such things.
Falco must have been in the air, because he appears on this tape a second time, but in the form of an English language cover of his single “Der Kommissar” by A.T.F., in my opinion the quintessential ‘80s one hit wonder, with “The Safety Dance” coming close. I’m a sucker for a song that’s called “The” anything, because I can put on my shades, flip up my collar and pretend it’s the theme song for my own personal ‘80s private detective show. I’d make Warren Zevon’s “The Envoy” the end credits. By the way, the spoken refrain of “Alles Klar, Herr Kommissar” is German for “Everything all right, officer?”
I couldn’t be more embarrassed that I decided to tape “Don’t Mean Nothing” by Richard Marx, an example of one of those gross “Here’s how you make it in L.A.” songs where you’re worried Bruce Willis was going to show up holding a Seagram’s and a harmonica somewhere in the third verse. Sadly, after the song, I stopped recording after hearing only the first few seconds of “Wot’s it to ya” by Robbie Nevil; it’s a better song, barely.
Let’s all wave goodbye to Loverboy, with special guest Jon Bon Jovi, via “Notorious,” their last time even sniffing the Top 40. Remember everything I said about soul groups adapting to the ‘80s? That so doesn’t apply to those slick pop rockers adapting to hair metal. Because no matter how hard Loverboy tried to sound tough? C’mon…they’re Canadian. Did you know they played the Assembly Hall in 1982?
But it let never be said I don’t know how to close out a mixtape, because we end with “Living in a Box” by the group Living in a Box and from the album…Living in a Box, the type of techno globe-travelling dance floor jam you just knew would be playing when you went to City Hair Works to get those stripes shaved into your head or get a reload on your Dep Styling Gel.
The tape ends with a loud click followed by a live-into-mic recording of me, around age nine, making a continuous high pitched tone until the tape ran out in an effort to delete the evidence of an a cappella rendition of “Living” that I had accidentally played it for my fourth grade classmates. After the guffaws had died down, one of my classmates told me in private they liked that song too. Even then, I knew who my audience was.
Because local radio formats change with the prairie winds, I draped the antenna wire from my vintage Panasonic Amp/Tuner over the box sets on top of my bookshelf to see if Y-103 was still on the air. I was treated to one of “todays hits,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” which promptly disappeared as I moved the antenna one half-inch to the right and their signal was overtaken by WBOW 102.7 out of Terre Haute, who was cranking out, wouldn’t you know it, The Police with “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.” And all at once I raised my fists and said “Yessssss!”
