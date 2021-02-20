THE THROWBACK MACHINE: 1987 Mix-Tape Madness!

“Heart and Soul” by T’Pau is next, just a foxy British redhead singing the high and low parts at the same time, and a music video full of bored dudes waving instruments around that we can’t hear. It was the first song I deemed worthy of buying digitally when I got my first IPod. On this recording, somewhere around the first chorus, I clearly remembered to click the lever off of “Mono” on my recorder. What a producer!

Side A ends with “Hungry Like the Wolf,” a song so good that not having MTV to see the video from the director of “Highlander” didn’t stop me from picturing the thrill of stomping through a Sri Lankan bazaar and flipping tables to find the jungle tigress of my dreams languorously moaning during the final chorus, which got cut off at the end of the tape due to my lousy time management.

Side B gets off to a slamming start with “Rock Steady” by The Whispers, and oh how I’m a sucker for those attempts by ‘70s soul groups to adapt to the ‘80s by putting on those squared off suits and skinny neckties and showing those kids some grown folk music, although “Nightshift” by the Commodores remains the gold standard of such things.

