THE THROWBACK MACHINE: 52 years of three days of peace, love and music

Fifty-two years ago, almost to the week, nearly 400,000 very hairy and very odorant young folks made the long journey to Max Yasgur’s New York dairy farm for the weekend happening that was the Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

It also was described as “An Aquarian Exposition,” something that took me a moment to realize didn’t involve music in a fish tank.

While you may have lived with Woodstock being the great cultural benchmark of your youth, I must point out that to Gen Z-ers, Woodstock occurred as far back in time as the attack on Pearl Harbor did to me, assuming I’m doing my math right…which also means that in my teens, Woodstock had only been a about 20 years old.

Kids of the ‘80s like me experienced Woodstock via the nostalgic tie-dye memories on our TV, just as folks my age are now forcing the generation ahead of us into understanding why Rubik’s Cubes, Duran Duran and Dragon’s Lair were so important.

Me? I had my dad popping in a dubbed-from-vinyl cassette of Richie Havens’ still amazing, still hip, mostly improvised, frenzied acoustic strumming of “Freedom,” taken from his opening day performance on the surely issued-to-you 1970 Woodstock soundtrack.

It’s a soundtrack that, in retrospect, is actually a really weird document of the event, given that it’s not anything close to a comprehensive account. And this is the kind of thing that would only bother someone like me, but it’s also nowhere near a chronological record of the weekend’s performances either, with pretty much all of the folk-powered Friday night artists skipped, although “Freedom” is there, of course, the eternally crush-worthy Joan Baez delivers a resounding old-school pro-Union folk ballad, and Arlo Guthrie’s immortal “Coming into Los Angeles,” along with his charming comments to the crowd about shutting down the New York freeway, are all cheerfully welcome to hear.

But, by just moving a few performances around to unexpected places, and working around the marquee performers like Creedence, The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin, whose performances weren’t included, a charming story-in-audio emerges.

Such as how putting The Loving Spoonful’s John Sebastian (who wasn’t even scheduled to perform but grabbed his guitar anyway to fill-in) on the very first track with his moody, David Bowie-esque folk ballad “I Had A Dream” provides the album with a default mission statement. And how pulling ‘50s do-wop throwbacks Sha Na Na out of the final night doldrums and putting their joyfully breathless take on “At the Hop” between Arlo and County Joe’s infamous “Fish” cheer, it shows you that underneath all the heavy memories, folks were also having a lot of fun.

In lieu of the absent heavy-hitters, it’s the then-newly formed Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young who get the showcase slot and who were apparently scared to death to be on stage. Despite being responsible for at least three of my least favorite songs of all time, I was oddly charmed by their ramshackle “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” and by their spooky sci-fi jazz on “Wooden Ships.”

Trivia alert; the ever cantankerous Neil Young wouldn’t allow himself to be filmed singing for the movie, so he opted out of the acoustic songs, and his contribution here, “Sea of Madness,” wasn’t from Woodstock at all, but from a gig at the Fillmore, due to quality concerns. Give credit to the fine folks at Rhino Records for confirming this in the liner notes, and for exhorting me to perceive any imperfections in the recording as “like scars in fine leather.”

The second half is where they put the “heavy” stuff like an all-too brief clip of The Who’s performance of "Tommy" which legendarily climaxed as the sun was coming up over the hill early Sunday morning, along with lava lamp fare like Santana and a couple of frenzied blues-folk performances from Jefferson Airplane and Ten Years After.

But the real surprise here is all 14 minutes of Sly and the Family Stone, whose three-song burst of much-needed funk and soul surely cut through the haze like an air raid siren and certainly let the crowd work up a righteous sweat in the process. Folks, even listening to this at home, you’ll need to towel off afterward.

Things close out with Hendrix, who infamously performed early Monday morning after most had gone home, with “Purple Haze” and his infamous electric guitar attack on “The Star Spangled Banner,” something that over familiarly may have caused you to forget how melodically brutal and counterculture it is to hear. Not to sound overly cynical, but you folks who were 16 then would probably want him arrested for trying something like that today.

Speaking of “today,” I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that my generation had its Woodstock too, actually two of them: the pleasantly colorful and perhaps unjustly forgotten, Woodstock ‘94 and the disastrous event that was Woodstock ‘99, but that’s a story for a different day.

Did Woodstock change the world? That’s the kind of thing generations still argue about, I guess. I just know that even an overly-caffeinated and high-strung freakazoid like myself, for at least two hours of this music, came as close to being a hippie as I’ve ever been, although I’ve always been prone to calling people I don’t know “brother.”

And after a few days of watching the news, I couldn’t help but want to find the now grown-up Boomers insistent on destroying the world before me and all the Gen Z-ers who look up to me can inherit it, shove the Woodstock soundtrack in their face and, to paraphrase the band that Jefferson Airplane would become, remind them what we built this city on, and ask them why they don’t remember.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

