THE THROWBACK MACHINE: '80s rockers never die...they just become tee shirts

When I got the text that Eddie Van Halen had died at the age of 65, I can’t say I was shattered because I was never a huge fan.
But then it hit me… rock stars from the ‘80s can’t be dying yet, can they?
But of course Van Halen is technically a ‘70s band, having released their first album in 1978, a time when “hard rock” consisted of Styx, REO, Journey and Foreigner filling arenas with hot air, and relative old timers like Kiss, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin stuck in a bog, leaving only young upstarts like Cheap Trick and AC/DC progressing forward by nabbing bit of punk’s verve.
Which is why Van Halen exploded the way they did. You can clearly draw a line between what “hard rock” was before Van Halen, and what came after. And what came “after” of course, as you might remember if you grew up in the ‘80s, was an L.A. scene of countless bands of dudes with a lot of hair, pointy guitars, obnoxious lead singers, and guitarists who played a lot of notes really, really fast.
Coles County is clearly not L.A., but the archives showed me a whole lot of local bands playing Ted’s Warehouse with names such as “Lugr,” “Lyr,” “Wolfsbane” and “Vengeance,” virtually all advertised as playing songs by Van Halen.
So let’s get what I actually find the least interesting about Van Halen out of the way first, the guitar stuff. Yeah, you heard me right. Look, Eddie Van Halen wasn’t just a great guitar player; the dude literally changed the way electric guitar was played in a way that maybe only Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Chuck Berry did before him. If you were learning guitar at the time and you weren’t trying to sound like U2 or The Police, you were madly practicing your scales with a metronome and a stylus pick for maximum shredding.
That part of the Van Halen mythos, I’ve always been a little lukewarm on. How could I not be? I was a teen of the ‘90s, when the goal of being a guitarist was to sling that Jazzmaster down to your knees, downtune it to “Z”, run it through a stompbox and mope over the resulting fuzz. So, with all due respect to the local guitar gunslinger teachers I had at Sound Source, I was never going to be able to play “Mean Streets” even if I wanted to. And I didn’t.
But deep down, I always harbored a fascination with them because I liked their manic energy and overall vibe of internal dysfunction. Which brings me to the other thing I find so interesting about Van Halen; they were one of the few bands to pull off the dreaded “Lead Singer” switch. And no, I’m not counting bands like Yes or Journey who made the switch well past peak popularity and who essentially went out and got impersonators for replacements. Oh, how I love tempting the wrath of Journey fans.
For only AC/DC comes to mind when considering other bands who successfully swapped out a singer by replacing them with one that’s different but just different enough. In Van Halen’s case, they took a bigger risk, replacing “Diamond” David Lee Roth with Sammy Hagar, the former dude who’s singing was the rock equivalent of the guy from Police Academy who made mouth sounds but who had so much charisma that you couldn’t put enough spotlights on the dude, and the latter a veteran of a ‘70s slog-a-bog band with a mop of curly hair and way more going for him in the pipes department, but limited to chummy brothers-in-arms affability when it came to pounding stages. But hey, their songwriting actually improved, despite what your older brother might say, and the hits continued well into the ‘90s, long after all that hairspray lost its hold.
Those who haven’t bought a record since their whole “O Brother, Where Art Thou” soundtrack-phase might not remember, but Van Halen tempted the rock gods by trying the switch a third time with the guy from Extreme, resulting in one bad, but compellingly weird, album in 1998 before retreating fully into a nostalgia whirlwind of returning lead singers and Eddie enlisting his son Wolfgang to play bass, thus turning the band into The Cowsills.
The money kept rolling in on tour, of course, but still, for someone like me who has fond memories of ‘90s-era “respectable” Van Halen, edging into VH-1 territory, showing up on film soundtracks and shilling Crystal Pepsi, even if copies of 1991’s “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” were staples of the local used bins, it’s hard to not see their later years as a missed opportunity.
But now, it’s all over. You can replace lead singers, but you can’t replace a guitarist whose sound and technique is so unmistakable. Unless, of course, Wolfgang has been holding out on us with his ax skills, a prospect I actually find rather charming.
And while I never really did perfect my two hand tapping skills, I will continue to cherish my discount copy of “Live: Right Here, Right Now” even though I know it was all re-recorded in the studio, will crank the Air-Show majesty of “Dreams” on my best days, and will smile a bit every time I hear any Van Halen song coming from a local garage or warehouse.
For now, when you see someone displaying that classic Van Halen logo with the winged “V” and “H,”, that’s not just someone living in the past, they’re paying tribute, living life like there’s no tomorrow, even if it’s just a logo on their vintage tee.
