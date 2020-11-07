THE THROWBACK MACHINE: '80s rockers never die...they just become tee shirts

For only AC/DC comes to mind when considering other bands who successfully swapped out a singer by replacing them with one that’s different but just different enough. In Van Halen’s case, they took a bigger risk, replacing “Diamond” David Lee Roth with Sammy Hagar, the former dude who’s singing was the rock equivalent of the guy from Police Academy who made mouth sounds but who had so much charisma that you couldn’t put enough spotlights on the dude, and the latter a veteran of a ‘70s slog-a-bog band with a mop of curly hair and way more going for him in the pipes department, but limited to chummy brothers-in-arms affability when it came to pounding stages. But hey, their songwriting actually improved, despite what your older brother might say, and the hits continued well into the ‘90s, long after all that hairspray lost its hold.