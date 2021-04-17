THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A concert for the rest of us!

For the after-the-fact report, let’s turn to music writer Rickey Ferguson’s Sept. 25, 1985, column which finds him roaring up 57 to catch the evening performances. He seemed blasé about the political messaging, arrived just in time for John Schneider, yes, that John Schneider, was most impressed by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and by Petty’s “high energy good, hard rock and roll,” and got to be there front and center that night when the network coverage kicked in for Willie, Waylon, Cash (and Kristofferson, I’m guessing) performing their “supergroup” song “Highwayman,” perhaps the only time in history where you could hear Johnny Cash sing the line, “I fly a starship.”

Was Ferguson right in his assumption that this would be the only time rock and country would join forces for a show that big? Yes and no. For while Farm Aid has continued, never once returning to our neck of the woods, by the way, often featuring enough wonderfully daffy artist choices over the years to ensure I’d buy a Farm Aid box set in a second, you can’t help but wonder if the family farmers of today actually care. Not because they don’t need fighting for, but because they stopped caring about music since they cranked Foreigner while splitting fries at the Dairy Queen.