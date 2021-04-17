THE THROWBACK MACHINE: A concert for the rest of us!

The Midwest has contributed much to the rock and roll canon, from Mellencamp to Seger, to Grand Funk, and, um, Fogelberg. But when it comes to those epochal “big” rock events, for us hinterland cow-towners, it’s hard to not feel like we can’t have nice things.
But on Sept. 22, 1985, the Red Headed Stranger himself, Willie Nelson, rolled up to Memorial Stadium in Champaign and said, “Well, let’s just see about that.” For that was the day of the inaugural “Farm Aid,” an all-star concert to benefit family farmers nationwide.
And the Journal Gazette was there, before the fact, via a charming write-up from Amy Ragsdale titled “Farm Aid: City Meets Country,” where she makes the trip to the Chancellor Hotel to pick up her press credentials, an odyssey of errors that finds her confronted with a lobby of industry folks who all looked like Willie Nelson, all discussing milk prices and bragging about how well they know Illinois Farm Bureau President John White.
She’s then shuttled to the Assembly Hall, then to Memorial Stadium and then back to the Chancellor on another futile quest to find out if reporters would be allowed to carry cameras, before being guided to the wisest person at any rock venue, the onsite representative from The Nashville Network...who was also trying to figure out how to get a press pass.
Farm Aid’s roster of performers, as you’d imagine, leaned pretty heavily to both kinds of music, country and western. But Ol’ Willie was canny enough to reason that Hoyt Axton, Vern Gosdin and Dottie West might not have enough raw firepower to handle a stadium gig, and thankfully used his stockpile of rock credibility to summon the banners.
So, for you MTV kids complaining that your TNN parents just didn’t get it, here’s what was on the roster for you, the way I see it, in alphabetical order:
We’ve got The Beach Boys, who by that point where simply nostalgia tools for your parents to hit you over the head with; The Blasters, roots-rock purveyors criminally overlooked in favor of the cornier Stray Cats; Bon Jovi, just one year out from “Slippery When Wet,”; and Bob Dylan, who as expected played songs from an album no one was going to buy.
There’s John Fogerty, then experiencing a bit of an MTV resurgence and (good gravy) he was only 40 at the time; AOR rock mainstays Foreigner, near the tail end of their relevance; and Sammy Hagar, who had just joined Van Halen, performed a cover of Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” alongside Eddie himself.
Daryl Hall was there, with Oates mysteriously absent; Don Henley performed “Boys of Summer,” one of the ‘80s best songs, and “Sunset Grill,” one of the worst; Billy Joel probably panicked when he saw the cornfields from his helicopter; and I would have freaked out over Rickie Lee Jones…oh, could she ever rock the beret.
Next is Lone Justice, the flagship band in the “cowpunk” movement that never caught on; Mellencamp, naturally, whose angry, almost spiteful, “Rain on the Scarecrow” (still his best song even though you never hear it anymore) must have been a highlight; and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers shared the stage with Dylan, thus achieving levels of vocal treble probably still rebounding off barn walls in the area if you listen hard enough.
Lou-freaking-Reed showed up, in his leather jacket-wearing, Honda riding, “everyday dude” phase and thus only slightly puzzled as to what he was doing there; Stray Cats lead singer Brian Setzer served up the usual two-straws-in-a-milkshake diner rock; and first wave L.A. punk rockers X were nice enough to throw in a Jerry Lee Lewis cover to assuage the minds of worried parents in the crowd.
And then finally The Loner himself, Neil Young, who, as usual, was in the midst of a phase within a phase within another phase of his long career, having just released an album of real old-timey country music, but only to cheese off the head of his record label at the time. His backup band was called “International Harvester,” for crying out loud.
For the after-the-fact report, let’s turn to music writer Rickey Ferguson’s Sept. 25, 1985, column which finds him roaring up 57 to catch the evening performances. He seemed blasé about the political messaging, arrived just in time for John Schneider, yes, that John Schneider, was most impressed by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and by Petty’s “high energy good, hard rock and roll,” and got to be there front and center that night when the network coverage kicked in for Willie, Waylon, Cash (and Kristofferson, I’m guessing) performing their “supergroup” song “Highwayman,” perhaps the only time in history where you could hear Johnny Cash sing the line, “I fly a starship.”
Was Ferguson right in his assumption that this would be the only time rock and country would join forces for a show that big? Yes and no. For while Farm Aid has continued, never once returning to our neck of the woods, by the way, often featuring enough wonderfully daffy artist choices over the years to ensure I’d buy a Farm Aid box set in a second, you can’t help but wonder if the family farmers of today actually care. Not because they don’t need fighting for, but because they stopped caring about music since they cranked Foreigner while splitting fries at the Dairy Queen.
In the meantime, because I still believe in righteous anger channeled through the dunderheaded power of rock and into any given cause, Farm Aid will live on, even if it’s only in my living room while I scream “Rain on the Scarecrow” point blank into the transplanted aloe plant I recently inherited from my grandmother.
Still, a bigger question remains unresolved: didn’t anyone think to get Speedwagon on the horn?
